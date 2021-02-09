Key metaphors in the most popular love songs speak of proximity and possession

In both life and music, the secret to success is love. This universal emotion stands out as the key protagonist in the most listened-to songs of all time. According to a study by Salvador Climent Roca and Marta Coll-Florit from the GRIAL applied linguistics research group (tied to the UOC Faculty of Arts and Humanities), love is central to 52 of the 71 songs that topped the Billboard magazine's year-end charts from 1946 to 2016. "Pop music is created to achieve commercial success, and evocations of feelings of love and unrequited love are powerfully attractive for all types of audiences," said the authors.

Their analysis, published in open access in the Text and Talk journal, explores an area little explored by academics: pop music. "Few studies have qualitatively analysed the discourse reflected in the lyrics of hit songs. This kind of analysis helps us study social trends on a large scale," explained Climent Roca. The study analysed the lyrics of the songs most listened to in the USA over seven decades to explore how conceptions of love have changed over time.

The study indicates that metaphors represent over 70% of the figurative language used to express feelings of romantic love in pop music. "This observation corresponds to theoretical predictions that indicate that much of our thinking relies on metaphorical language, as metaphor helps us to effectively express concepts and complex emotions," said Coll-Florit. By analysing the metaphors used most often, we can see how love and associated feelings and experiences have been conceptualized over the years.