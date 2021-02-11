Breakfast products featured in advertising targeting children contain triple the amount of sugar of those advertised for adults

Experts have spent decades warning us about the rising rates of childhood obesity, which has become an epidemic among recent generations in many places around the world, including Spain. The transition from the traditional Mediterranean diet to the consumption of processed foods with low nutritional value is a key contributor, with child-targeted advertising also partly to blame. According to the Breakfast Food Advertisements in Mediterranean Countries: Products' Sugar Content in Adverts from 2015 to 2019 report produced by UOC Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences professor and researcher, Mireia Montaña, the majority of breakfast products marketed for children contain three times as much sugar as those aimed at adults, influencing their choices for one of the most important meals of the day.

The study, published in the open access journal, Children, analysed a total of 355 advertisements from 117 different products between 2015 and 2019, and specifically concluded that the average amount of sugar in the breakfast products analysed and advertised for adults was 10.25%, with that figure increasing to an average of 36.20% when it came to products aimed at children. In other words, the breakfast options being promoted for children through the various communication channels are less healthy than those aimed at their parents. Indeed, if you looked at it in terms of the most heavily promoted children's breakfast products, you would think that the majority of Spanish children are starting their day fuelled by biscuits, which account for 60% of breakfast-related advertising, and chocolate-based products, such as spreads and drinking chocolate, which make up 25% of the ads.

According to Mireia Montaña, "Although much of the adult population still adhere to the Mediterranean diet, it is a practice that is waning among children and young people, who are increasingly opting to eat processed industrial products with a high sugar content for breakfast."

Mònika Jiménez, professor of Advertising and Public Relations at Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) and co-author of another study involving Montaña, entitled Breakfast Food Advertising and Prevention of Obesity: Analysis of the Nutritional Value of the Products and Discursive Strategies Used in the Breakfast Ads from 2015 to 2019, warned of the dangers of persuasive advertising in relation to food products of low nutritional value. She said: "the less closely a product correlates to that which would be deemed healthy nutritional parameters, the greater the tendency for the advertising discourse to focus on hedonism or happiness and tend towards persuasion." As Jiménez explained, when discourse alludes to positive emotions, happiness and the things that product can help you achieve, it stimulates certain areas of the brain that lead us to consume, a strategy which "is especially harmful in relation to certain audiences, such as minors, because they are very susceptible to these kinds of stimuli."