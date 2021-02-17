Blockchain-based copyright protect

Comparing copyright protection systems

In order to address this shortcoming, the researchers reviewed the scientific literature, analysed 18 blockchain-based multimedia content protection systems and compared them systematically. They studied aspects such as whether they were public or private networks and which digital protection techniques were used, for example encryption or digital watermarking. They also looked at their performance in terms of scalability, their potential to resist cyberattacks, their response time and their data storage capacity.

Their findings made it possible to identify some of the gaps in the research that will need to be filled in order to implement blockchain in this area. They underlined general shortcomings such as poor interoperability due to the lack of universal standards and the lack of models for proof of concept validation or conflict resolution. And they also point out prevailing issues regarding the design of multimedia content protection systems that can support blockchain technology when incorporating distributed systems or technological advances and security guarantees that are accepted by all involved parties.

These are broad outlines designed to improve the usability of blockchain technology in an area with great growth potential, but for the researchers future success will depend on other factors related to the technology, such as "scalability, reliability or market adoption, that are difficult to foresee".

A secure digital accounting ledger

Blockchain gets its name from the fact that it works like a distributed, and therefore decentralized, digital accounting ledger, in which the records are blocks that are connected and encrypted cryptographically. Each block is linked cryptographically with the previous one after the distributed validation, in which the rest of the network users participate, thereby circumventing costly intermediaries. The addition of new blocks usually makes it impossible to modify or delete the older ones, thus preventing manipulation.

