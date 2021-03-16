Numbers and algorithms at society's service

The 'humble' example of meteorological models

On the other side of the coin, the researchers point to weather forecasting as a role model, as it makes useful, short-term predictions that are constantly updated with new information, whereas any uncertainties are reported with great care. "Despite their huge size and the enormous amount of data they use, the predictions of these models are humble; they warn, for example, that there is a 20 percent chance of rain. However, people trust them and accept the fact that the information they offer might not be entirely accurate," said the researcher.

In this respect, the authors highlight the importance of adopting what they call "humble technologies", which implies considering the sources of ambiguity, indeterminacy and complexity to highlight the ethical dimensions of problems and identify the winners and losers in the distribution of costs and benefits, taking the most vulnerable people into account as well.

An observatory to improve people's lives

In view of this situation, the researchers propose the creation of an observatory that would act as a mediator between science and society in the different fields that inform the public through numbers, such as public health, technology and economics. They said: "The idea would be to select specific cases in which numbers have proved to be incorrect or have been used wrongly, and show this to make people aware of these issues and help them to be more cautious without entirely losing their faith in numbers."

In particular, they underline the fact that the observatory could be very important in creating a much-needed link between the worlds of science and policy, firstly by conveying the "built-in limitations of scientific data" to those who have to make decisions on their basis and, secondly, by channelling the data that is meaningful and can be used safely in public deliberation.

In addition to this proposal, the authors have also undertaken other initiatives such as a seminar on the ethics of quantification with scholars Wendy Espeland and Andy Stirling organized by the University of Leiden which was attended by over 160 delegates.

