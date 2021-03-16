Mental health deteriorated more in women during home lockdownA study reveals that one out of every three women suffered anxiety and depression, but only one out of every five men
The population's mental health deteriorated more in women during home lockdown
The deterioration in mental health affected mostly women and young people (18-35 years)
The study, led by the researchers Anna Berenguera and Constanza Jacques from IDIAPJGol, with the participation of other authors such as the UOC IN3 researcher affiliated with the CareNet research group Israel Rodríguez, has collected data from more than 7,000 adults living in Spain. The survey's results show that the population's mental health deteriorated during home lockdown, mainly due to concerns about catching COVID-19, the perception of living in an unsuitable dwelling and deterioration of their socioeconomic situation.
The gender perspective and the importance of age
A total of 31.2% of the women included in the study population and 17.7% of the men reported feeling anxiety during lockdown. In the case of depression, the proportion was 28.5% in women and 16.7% in men.
The study shows that deterioration of work conditions caused higher levels of depression in men and more anxiety in women. On the other hand, in the case of people who performed essential activities, only the women showed anxiety; in the case of the men, continuing with their job outside of the home had the effect of protecting them against depression. It should be remembered that women make up more than half of the health professions (66%), 84% of the nursing staff and 87% of the staff working in care homes. In addition, women
make up most of the people doing cleaning work. As a result, their roles in formal and informal care expose them to a greater risk of contagion of COVID-19.
The study also includes other data, such as the fact that young people have a worse perception as to whether they live in a suitable dwelling. In fact, almost half of the young people aged between 18 and 30 believe that they live in a dwelling that is "not at all, not very or moderately suitable". In this aspect, a relationship was observed between space and perception: the less space they had, the greater the perception of living in an unsuitable dwelling.
Furthermore, half of the young people and over 40% of the people aged between 31 and 50 said that the pandemic had worsened their work conditions. Continuing with the financial aspect, more than 60% in all the age segments (and more than 80% in the 18-30 age group) said that the pandemic had caused problems in their personal finances.
The research team has drawn up a number of recommendations that take into account the need and urgency to include the gender perspective and assess age-related differences to soften the impact of the measures that are implemented.
A study that compiles figures and experiences
The study includes data that describe the psychosocial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The data and conclusions also point to social support as a protective factor against suffering anxiety or depression in the case of women. The study also includes testimonials that put words to the figures, such as this one by a 55-year-old care home worker in La Rioja:
"I would be worried about whether we would have work again, and that's uncomfortable ... when you look at the future. And for our children, nobody knows what's going to become of them. Maybe for us, there's less uncertainty, we know what we need every month [...] But I don't know how the young people are going to get through this [...] Is the disease that bad that it doesn't even let people do their jobs?"
Other testimonials refer to the importance of mutual support during lockdown, such as this 55-year-old lady from Catalonia with COVID-19 symptoms and her husband who had to go to hospital because the disease:
"…there are 17 of us living in this block, and there was one person who offered to help [...] who brought us whatever we needed, you asked her and she brought it to the door, you put out the shopping bag with the money and she collected it [...] I have a couple of friends who live in the neighbourhood, and they brought me cooked food, especially soups, […] so every day I had a plastic container with soup or other prepared meals."
The study continues
The survey is open again to obtain data from a second cross-section to compare with the first survey. Anyone over 18 living in Spain is encouraged to take part.
The survey's link is https://redcap.link/impacto_social_COVID19. It is also available on the IDIAPJGol website.
This UOC research study supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, Good health and well-being.
Study reference
Jacques-Aviñó, ; López-Jiménez, T.; Medina, L.; Rodríguez, I. ; Queiroga, A.; Duarte-Salles, T.; de Bont, J.; Berenguera, A. (2021). El impacto psicosocial del confinamiento domiciliario por la pandèmia de la COVID-19 en España. Institut Universitari per a la recerca a l'Atenció Primària de Salut Jordi Gol i Gurina (IDIAPJGol). https://www.idiapjgol.org/images/PolicyBrief_vfinal_22FEB2021.pdf
UOC R&I
The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.
Over 500 researchers and 51 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).
The United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and open knowledge serve as strategic pillars for the UOC's teaching, research and innovation.
More information: research.uoc.edu. #UOC25years