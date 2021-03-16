Mental health deteriorated more in women during home lockdown

The gender perspective and the importance of age

A total of 31.2% of the women included in the study population and 17.7% of the men reported feeling anxiety during lockdown. In the case of depression, the proportion was 28.5% in women and 16.7% in men.

The study shows that deterioration of work conditions caused higher levels of depression in men and more anxiety in women. On the other hand, in the case of people who performed essential activities, only the women showed anxiety; in the case of the men, continuing with their job outside of the home had the effect of protecting them against depression. It should be remembered that women make up more than half of the health professions (66%), 84% of the nursing staff and 87% of the staff working in care homes. In addition, women

make up most of the people doing cleaning work. As a result, their roles in formal and informal care expose them to a greater risk of contagion of COVID-19.

The study also includes other data, such as the fact that young people have a worse perception as to whether they live in a suitable dwelling. In fact, almost half of the young people aged between 18 and 30 believe that they live in a dwelling that is "not at all, not very or moderately suitable". In this aspect, a relationship was observed between space and perception: the less space they had, the greater the perception of living in an unsuitable dwelling.

Furthermore, half of the young people and over 40% of the people aged between 31 and 50 said that the pandemic had worsened their work conditions. Continuing with the financial aspect, more than 60% in all the age segments (and more than 80% in the 18-30 age group) said that the pandemic had caused problems in their personal finances.

The research team has drawn up a number of recommendations that take into account the need and urgency to include the gender perspective and assess age-related differences to soften the impact of the measures that are implemented.