UOC professor Sílvia Sivera takes up mantle as director of the eLearn Center

Sivera, a professor, advertising pro and expert in creativity and communication, has taken over from Lluís Pastor as director of the UOC's eLearn Center.

Sílvia Sivera has been a professor at the UOC Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences since 2006 and a researcher in the Learning, Media and Entertainment Research Group (GAME) since 2014.

She earned her degree in Teaching Spanish as a Foreign Language from the University of Barcelona's International House in 2005. Then, in 2009, she graduated from the UOC with a master's degree in the Information and Knowledge Society. Finally, she earned her doctoral degree (cum laude) in Information Sciences (Advertising and Public Relations) from Ramon Llull University in 2014.

Sivera has devised and implemented a number of innovative tools, approaches and resources for teaching creativity online, an effort that led her to receive the Jaume Vicens Vives Award in 2020 for her professional commitment to helping students develop creative skills. Before that, she was given the Aplica Award (2010) by the Innovació Kronos project for her knowledge transfer and dissemination activities.

At the UOC she is an associate dean for emerging programmes (2019-present) and the director of the University Master's Degree in Strategy and Creativity in Advertising (2018-present). She is also currently co-supervising two doctoral theses by students on the doctoral programme in Humanities and Communication. Before taking on her current roles, she served as the director of the University Master's Degree in Social Media: Management and Strategy from 2017 to 2018.

Sivera has authored several books on viral advertising, articles, book chapters on e-learning and teaching materials on creativity. She is a member of the Catalan Marketing and Communication Association (2019-present) and was a creative volunteer at the Chamber of Commerce in 2020.