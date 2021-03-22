UOC to launch new Bachelor's Degree in Primary Education in September with a hundred students

An inclusive school focused on knowledge and skills

The programme includes the training of teachers who see "schools as inclusive for all: from handling gender to respecting differences of race, culture, ability, etc.", he explained. "We want all our training to produce teachers who are sensitive to fairness and equal opportunities". The programme assumes that, in the classrooms, all children are different and have diverse needs, "so the teacher has to be prepared to guarantee they all make progress".

Another hallmark of identity of the new UOC degree is a vision of school education that is very much centred on developing skills, as highlighted by Guasch. Badia stressed this idea explaining that "the teacher must combine both the promotion of knowledge and the development of these skills in their students. This knowledge must be agile and practical, and must solve problems so that the students become competent and do not simply repeat what they have learned". The director of the degree highlights the changes that will be seen in primary education in coming years. The programme includes "in-depth reflection" on the objectives of school education in current society and of training that instils in teachers an all-encompassing and ethical perspective.

Practical work and theory, in the classroom and virtually

The programme does not divide theory and practice – a practice that is fundamental for this type of university studies – into two separate stages. As Badia says, "it includes five placements distributed throughout the course. We want to create bridges between online and practical classrooms". Guasch explained that the practical work is "integrated" right from the start of the programme so that the content is "interconnected" throughout.

Education cannot currently be conceived without the essential contribution of the technological advances that have taken place in recent years in this field. "The UOC is the clearest example of this", said Badia. This contribution must not be limited merely to the use of "new technologies" in the classroom. So, the students of the Bachelor's Degree in Primary Education will develop a "broad and critical overview" of the internet, the information society and current communications, and the impact of all this on the digital transformation necessary in education, schools and classrooms. In tune with this new reality, the programme will combine the use of "virtual learning environments" and "multimedia materials", and a very high level of educational interaction between the students and the instructors and the students among themselves, with in-classroom practical work and close contact with the professionals at the schools.

The Bachelor's Degree in Primary Education has 240 ECTS credits and is scheduled to last four years full time. The main aim of the degree is to train education professionals with the knowledge, skills and attitude needed to work as a primary school teacher.