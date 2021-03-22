Metaphors to understand depression

Medical practice as the enemy

The researchers have identified metaphors not featuring in previous studies, mostly corresponding to social, communicational and medical factors. They say that expressions referring to being "locked" in a diagnosis, describing prejudice as a "stone slab" and the appointment with the psychiatrist as an "interrogation" point to key factors that worsen the experience of living with depression. They further underlined how "these metaphors reflect a rejection of various social and environmental conditions, such as those associated with stigma, non-communication and medical professionals, often considered more an enemy than an ally."

Most metaphors regarding medical aspects are highly critical of psychiatry and the medical system in terms of limiting the patient's capacity for agency. "The results are not exactly flattering for the professional," according to the authors, who suggest that "the therapy relationship between the patient and the professional is clearly something that needs working on."

According to the researchers, a plausible explanation for this negative perception is that the bloggers analysed have gone through a healthcare system that is more focused on the problem than on the person. Patients consequently "seek more empathy and understanding of their suffering from medical staff". Professionals working in any communication field related to mental health disorders need to be aware of and understand the expressive power of conceptual metaphors and the importance of social and contextual factors in the lives of patients.

A textual genre that allows for free expression

The researchers have linked the discovery of the new types of metaphors to blogging, because expressing oneself online is more spontaneous than in clinical settings. "Blogs, being a kind of first-person non-mediated text," they underlined, "allow people to explain what is more intimate and more critical for them and what most deeply affects them."

This openness can also be a tool to raise awareness of mental disorders, according to the authors, as it can help "society better understand what it means for people with diagnoses of mental disorder to live with depression, what their experience of the disorder is beyond 'feeling sad' and so contribute to the fight against stigma."

Reflecting on how we talk about mental disorders

As well as depression, the MOMENT project has been exploring other major disorders such as schizophrenia, obsessive compulsive disorder and bipolar disorder, as well as other media, such as Twitter. To help improve understanding of mental disorders, the researchers have been analysing the discourse not only of patients but also of mental health professionals. They summed it up saying "The idea is to detect and systematize the predominant ideas and assumptions about severe mental disorders, to encourage reflections on how disorders are talked about and how they should be talked about and, ultimately, to promote change in relation to metaphors that can create stigma."

This UOC research promotes Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 (good health and well-being) and 10 (reduced inequalities).

This research has received funding from the State Research Agency (AEI) and ERDF [FFI2017-86969-R].

Reference to article

Coll-Florit, M., S. Climent, M. Sanfilippo, E. Hernández (2021). "Metaphors of depression. Studying first-person accounts of life with depression published in blogs". Metaphor and Symbol, 36:1, 1-19. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1080/10926488.2020.1845096

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health. Over 500 researchers and 51 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).