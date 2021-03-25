UOC takes part in an interuniversity project to create week-long courses to master a specific skill

The first three courses

The nanoMOOCs project, which was launched a year ago, is based on three pillars: the instructional design of the courses, the integration of technologies in the platform, and the exploration of sustainability models for the new format. The first few months of the project saw the creation of the first three courses and six technologies, over a single platform based on Open edX.

In addition to the UOC's' Please, come in! course, which was created with Joseph Hopkins, who is the director of the CIM, a member of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities and the Education and ICT research group (EDUL@B), the project has put together two others: Què podem fer amb els plàstics abocats al mar? (What can we do with all the plastic in the sea?) to analyse this environmental problem, which is aimed at secondary school pupils and led by Edebé; and Dels anuncis a la taula: salut i felicitat com a estratègia a la publicitat alimentària (From adverts to the table: health and happiness as a strategy in food advertising), which is on the tools used by advertisers to reach consumers and how they talk about nutritional properties. The latter course is an initiative of Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) with the participation of Mireia Montaña, who is a member of the UOC's Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences and the Learning, Media and Entertainment research group (GAME); and Prof. Francesc Xavier Medina, a member of the UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences and the interdisciplinary research group on food, nutrition, society and health (FoodLab).

“The nanoMOOCs project has been very positively received in its first year. We have successfully managed to make progress on the project in collaboration with teams from different locations and with different areas of expertise. The design and implementation of a viable product in three different fields required careful coordination and plenty of imagination. I am sure this will lead to the creation of new courses, especially in social and business fields”, said Prof. Teresa Sancho, leader of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications ' Learning Analytics for Innovation and Knowledge Application in Higher Education (LAIKA) research group. “The pilot projects we will conduct this year will identify any aspects that need to be improved and allow us to make progress in understanding and improving learning processes in non-formal contexts”, added Sancho, who was in charge of coordinating the UOC's participation in the project.

Interdisciplinary research

In addition to Teresa Sancho, Joseph Hopkins, Mireia Montaña and Francesc Xavier Medina, the other UOC staff involved in this initiative are Lluís Pastor, a professor and researcher in the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences; Julià Minguillón, a professor and researcher who, like Sancho, is attached to the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications' LAIKA group; Francesc Santanach and Xavier Mas, a Technology for Learning expert and a specialist in digital education, respectively, from the eLearn Center, the university's learning innovation centre; and Eric Mesalles, a project manger from the Research and Innovation department.

The nanoMOOCs project is associated with the RIS3CAT Mèdia community and coordinated by the UPF. In addition to the UOC, researchers from the University of Barcelona and the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), and experts from Lavinia (Next Media Project), Edebé and Grupo Ormo are also involved in the project.

RIS3CAT Mèdia, which groups 35 companies, government bodies, technology centres and universities that operate in the cultural and creative industries, is promoting eight projects due for completion in 2023 in areas such as artificial intelligence, data analysis, hyper-personalization, cybersecurity and the development of new formats. A budget of €6 million has been allocated for the execution of the project by the Government of Catalonia through ACCIÓ, its agency to boost competitiveness.

UOC R&I

