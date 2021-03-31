Young people with autism spectrum disorder improved their communication and relationship with their families during lockdown

The period with the strictest lockdown conditions and quarantining posed additional problems for young people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families, given that their routines were suddenly disrupted. Routines form an essential aspect of their everyday life and life structure. However, their response and adaptation to this new situation was better than expected in aspects like communication and interaction with their families.

A study conducted by researchers from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, the University of Perugia and the ABAULA Occupational Therapy and Child and Adolescent Psychology Centre in Girona studied the behaviour of young people who suffer autism spectrum disorder during the strictest lockdown period (March, April, May and June 2020) to lay the foundations for future support more in line with their actual needs.

According to the authors of the study, most of the families that participated in the study observed a change in the emotional state of their child with ASD. Specifically, parents stressed that during lockdown their children were happier, calmer and more placid than they were before it. To a great extent, they benefitted from the increase in the amount of time they spent with their families and the routines they adopted.

"Families stressed that children and adolescents with ASD adapted to the situation much better than they expected. In fact, following an initial period of complexity, they improved in aspects such as communication, relationships and emotional responses and they even participated more often in routines proposed by their families", highlighted Cristina Mumbardó Adam, an affiliated member of the UOC's Cognition and Language Research Group (GRECIL), a Disability and Quality of Life: Educational Aspects (DISQUAVI) researcher and the lead author of this study.

In this sense, the authors relate that, in the European context, normal working hours do not necessarily make it easy for families to spend more quality time with their children, given that long working days make it hard to strike a work-life balance. However, the timetable flexibility brought in with the pandemic has provided families with more time to look after, grow with, teach and make progress with their children.