The auctioning of an NFT by Christie's boosts the use of cryptocurrencies in digital art sales

In March, Christie’s auction house sold a "non-fungible token" (NFT) by the American artist Mike Winkelmann, known as Beeple, for €57m. With the sale of the digital collage Everydays: The First 5000 Days, Beeple is now third only to Jeff Koons and David Hockney on the list of living artists with the most expensive artworks. According to the experts, this auction has opened up a window of opportunity for digital artists, even though there are some risks associated with the phenomenon due to its speculative nature. NFTs, or unique digital items, are files whose ownership can be authenticated thanks to a system based on cryptocurrencies. Artists have been exploring this area to protect their authorship for some years now. Two years ago, the UOC carried out research in this field with the aim of preventing the illegitimate copying of digital works of art and is now conducting a further study on the copyright challenges that blockchain technology is still facing. Blockchains have now made it possible to sell all types of digital objects, such as jpeg files, tweets, memes and even gifs by converting them into tokens that can be traded in the market.

The member of the UOC's Faculty of Arts and Humanities Pau Alsina believes that in relation to digital art NFTs have managed to do what had previously been thought impossible. The expert said that it has always been very difficult to "control the ownership and authenticity of fluid objects" and now there is a system that can do it. Cryptocurrencies are the key element that allows digital artists to take advantage of blockchain technology. "Cryptocurrencies act as a digital certificate, a way of saying that the work is yours, you can track it and sell it because you can also accredit all copies of it as yours," commented Alsina. The same could also be true of a tweet or any other digital content generated on the internet. "The system facilitates the entry of copiable fluid digital objects into the market by means of a system that can authenticate their ownership and monitor them. That's the big difference," stressed Alsina. However, the UOC member of faculty warned that the phenomenon "could feed the speculative economy" because the value of cryptocurrencies fluctuates. The prestige of the party issuing the certificate could also increase the value of an item. In the case of Beeple's work, it was Christie's, which had a tremendous effect on the popularization of NFTs in digital art: "The fact that Christie’s is using this system to sell a work of art sends a very clear and direct message to the art and collecting worlds."