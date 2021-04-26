A round table discussion on art and science in the pandemic launches Hac Te, Barcelona's Art, Science and Technology hub

Nine institutions in Barcelona came together last December to create an Art, Science and Technology hub in the city, which was christened Artech but has since been renamed Hac Te. The institutions behind this cross-disciplinary initiative are the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), the Polytechnic University of Catalonia · BarcelonaTech (UPC), Fira de Barcelona, the Institute of Photonic Sciences (ICFO), the Barcelona Supercomputing Center - Centro Nacional de Supercomputación (BSC), Barcelona Tech City, Hangar, the New Art Foundation, and the Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology (BIST), with support from Barcelona City Council, the Government of Catalonia and the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce. The first event is about to take place, just a few months after the launch of Hac Te: a performance and round table discussion in hybrid format entitled "Art and science during the pandemic," which will be streamed for viewing on 27 April from 7 p.m.

The digital artist Mayra Citlalli Rojo will be giving a performance from her home country of Mexico, and the participants in the round table discussion will be Erich Berger, an artist, curator, cultural worker and the director of Bioart Society, who will be participating from Finland, and Laura Benítez, a doctor of Philosophy, researcher, independent curator and course instructor at the UOC. The discussion will be chaired by Pau Alsina, a member of the UOC's Faculty of Arts and Humanities. The institutional welcome will be given by Lluís Nacenta, the director of Hangar, and the event and Hac Te will be introduced by Pau Alsina, the coordinator of this cross-disciplinary initiative; they will both be speaking in person from Hangar. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the UOC's YouTube channel.

This first event will also act as an introduction to the latest issue of the UOC's academic journal Artnodes, which was created and has been edited by Pau Alsina for almost twenty years, as a forum for articles presenting and examining the relationships between art, science and technology. This special issue of the journal features Berger and Benítez acting as guest editors.