Manuel Castells, Spanish Minister for Universities, celebrates the 20th anniversary of the UOC's first research centre specializing in ICT

The Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), the research institute of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) that specializes in the study of the internet and the effects of the interaction of digital technologies with human activity, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Manuel Castells, Spanish Minister for Universities and Professor of Sociology at theUOC, was the IN3's director from 2008 to 2013. To commemorate the anniversary, he will give a talk on “The Network Society in the Age of Pandemics” on 3 June at 6 p.m. at the University's headquarters (Av. Tibidabo, 39, Barcelona). The event, which will be conducted entirely in English, will be streamed live from this link.

The IN3 currently plays host to 11 research groups with a wide variety of interdisciplinary projects, but at its inception, in 2000, it only had the pioneering Doctoral Programme in Information and Knowledge Society, which was one of the first to be created in the field of the information and knowledge society and the first to be offered entirely online. And just one year later came the start of the first phase of the Project Internet Catalonia (PIC), an ambitious study that analysed the characteristics and development of the information society in Catalonia until its completion in 2007 under the leadership of Professor Castells.

Castells took over as the director of the IN3 in 2008 and set new strategic lines. It was during this period that he received the prestigious Holberg Prize, which is considered to be the Nobel Prize of the social sciences, art, technology, humanities and law (2012), and the Balzan Prize for Sociology, which distinguishes scientists from all around the world for their contributions to the sciences and the arts (2013).

The IN3's current director, David Megías, reviewed the history of the institute. “The IN3 was created during the 1999-2000 academic year with the aim of carrying out cutting-edge research into the network society, that is, the interaction between digital technologies—essentially the internet—and the various scopes of human society. Today, with renewed terminology, we can say that the IN3 researches the digital transformation of society.” This research is conducted “thanks to the confluence of disciplines that are in principle worlds apart, such as the social and human sciences on one hand and ICT engineering on the other,” he added. For Megías, “interdisciplinary collaboration between these two major blocks allows us to not only analyse how society is being transformed, but also participate in this transformation with the aim of contributing to the progress of humanity, playing our part in making what Professor Castells prophesized come true.”