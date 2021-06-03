The feminist wave of the #MeToo movement has had an impact on new works in Catalan theatre, according to a thesis by a UOC researcher

In the last six years the #MeToo movements, which arose in the USA, and #NiUnaMenos, created in Latin America, have driven a global feminist movement which has been transferred to many areas of society, and the theatre is no exception. For example, this year cases of sexual harassment and abuse of power in the Institut del Teatre have been made public and these had been occurring for decades. Similarly, since 2015 new work in Catalan theatre has clearly reflected the influence of feminist movements. This is one of the main conclusions of the doctoral thesis by Adriana Nicolau, a philologist and researcher at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), who also considers that institutional support is needed to consolidate this trend.

Adriana Nicolau’s thesis, entitled Feminismes al teatre català contemporani (2000-2019) (Feminism in Contemporary Catalan Theatre (2000-2019)), supervised by Dr Teresa Iribarren Donadeu as part of the Information and Knowledge Society doctoral programme, includes an analysis of some 150 works by female authors, or by female and male writers working together, performed in theatres in Barcelona in the seasons from 2000-2001 to 2018-2019.

The researcher, who produced her thesis with a grant from the UOC and is a member of the LiCMES research group, poses two main questions: What has been the overall impact of feminism in Catalan theatre? And how has it manifested itself in the composition of theatrical works? The study is based on a wide-ranging view of feminism, from a gender and intersectional perspective.

These are questions which had not hitherto been answered: “In other traditions, especially in the Anglo-Saxon world, these matters have been studied, and here we have had the pioneering scholar Maria José Ragué Arias, but no one continued her work”, Nicolau points out.