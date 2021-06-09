The UOC organizes a series of talks on universal access to COVID-19 vaccines

The role of patents, (dis)information, geopolitics and planetary health

The second talk, to be held on 21 June, will deal with patents and universal access to the vaccines against COVID-19. The speakers will consider which model can guarantee a global supply of vaccines. Current suggestions and their implications will be debated: agreeing voluntary licences and technology transfer, patent suspension and new models of international cooperation will all be scrutinized. They will also consider the role that multilateral trade organizations can play and the future repercussions of the exemption of intellectual property rights.

Ion Arocena Vélez, Director General of the Spanish Bioindustry Association Francesc Cortada, Director General of Oxfam Intermón, and Raquel Xalabarder, Dean of the Faculty of Law and Political Science and UOC Professor of Intellectual Property, will be in charge of analysing the issue.

In the third talk, which you can follow on 28 June, the focus will be on the role of communication in information or disinformation in times of pandemic. Against the backdrop of a polarization of opinions on issues like vaccination or the use of face masks, Imma Aguilar, CEO of the Spanish Foundation for Science and UOC alumna, and Alexandre López-Borrull, professor and researcher at the UOC's Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences, will discuss how science reaches the media.

Multilateralism and geopolitics in the world of COVID-19 will be the topic of debate in the fourth talk, to be held on 5 July. The impact of globalization and commercialization has once again hammered poorer countries. The speakers will be analysing the factors that have led to a situation in which India, the world's largest producer of generic pharmaceutical products and the country with the greatest capacity to manufacture vaccines, also has a deficient health system and is unable allocate its production of vaccine doses for domestic use. They will also talk about the impact of vaccination rates on economic recovery.

José Antonio Sanahuja, Director of the Carolina Foundation, and Xavier Prats Monné, strategic initiatives advisor for the UOC and former Director-General for Education and Culture at the European Commission, will be responsible for analysing the issue.

To wrap the series up, 12 July will be the date for the talk “COVID-19, vaccines and planetary health: the importance of the environmental footprint”. The concept of planetary health pursues the greatest possible level of health for humankind within the natural limits of the planet, that is, also looking out for Earth's health. Is the pandemic a consequence of our abuse of natural resources? Cristina O'Callaghan, professor and researcher at the UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences will, together with other experts, examine the impact of the current model for development on our planet and its relationship with the appearance of new infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health. Over 500 researchers and 51 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).