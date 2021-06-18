Humanity has made great strides in improving the health and well-being of society over the past century. However, at a global level, these processes have involved major inequalities, and have been achieved by exploiting natural resources at an unprecedented rate. We are now in a new era called the Anthropocene, characterized by changes including global warming and the extinction of a growing number of species, posing unprecedented challenges for the future of humanity.

In this context, planetary health is emerging as a new scientific and professional field focused on promoting profound changes in our societies so we can continue to improve the health of humanity within the sustainable limits of our planet, in a just and equitable society. Starting in October, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by the ”la Caixa” Foundation, is offering a new master's degree in Planetary Health. This is innovative multidisciplinary master's degree will be the first in the world to adopt this approach.

This official inter-university master's degree, the only one of its kind in the world, aims to provide interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary training online for professionals from various knowledge areas, so they will be able to analyze the risks that the global environmental and climate crisis poses for human health, assess its possible impact and propose solutions for adaptation and mitigation.

"Our societies are facing major risks that require urgent and transformational actions to protect present and future generations. Planetary health provides an opportunity to begin profound changes to continue to improve the health of humanity within the sustainable limits of the planet, in a just and equitable society," says Josep M. Antó, professor of Medicine at UPF and ISGlobal researcher, a member of the management team and one of the lecturers on this new online master's degree.