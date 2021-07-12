Spain is among the European countries with the most young people between 18 and 25 years old who smoke waterpipe tobacco

Main conclusions

The main conclusions of the study are as follows:

- Slim cigarettes are slightly more widely used by women (accounting for 58% of consumers aged 18 to 25), while small cigarillos are mainly consumed by men (70% of consumers aged 18 to 25 are male). As for consumption of waterpipe tobacco, 62% of users are men. The consumption of the other products analysed is relatively equal in terms of gender.

- As regards the perception of the various products, the participants in the focus groups - especially those in the eastern member states - associate slim cigarettes with femininity and business environments, while they associate masculinity with small cigarillos.

- The main reasons for starting to consume tobacco products are for fun, because of feeling stressed, and the belief that smoking can help with relaxation, for socialization and to be fashionable. One of the reasons why users choose certain products is because they believe that they are less harmful to their health, even when there is no evidence of that. For example, some consumers of slim cigarettes sometimes needed to consume more of those cigarettes to feel as satisfied than they would by smoking conventional cigarettes.

- Heated tobacco products and electronic cigarettes are seen as consumption experiences that are colder, more modern and technological, and lack the sense of satisfaction that conventional cigarettes provide. Slim cigarettes and small cigarillos are generally perceived as old-fashioned (e.g. authentic, oriented towards gender, etc.). The participants usually dissociated waterpipe tobacco from other tobacco and related products, as it is consumed in specific environments and in groups.

- Electronic cigarette smokers are primarily dual consumers. More than 7 out of 10 young people between the ages of 18 and 25, and 8 out of 10 people aged 26 and over who consume electronic cigarettes are dual smokers: they also smoke other tobacco products, and mainly conventional cigarettes. 1 in 4 young people between the ages of 18 and 25 and 3 in 10 had only smoked electronic cigarettes in the past, and now consume other tobacco products: 90% of the respondents also smoke conventional cigarettes as well as electronic cigarettes. "These data suggest that the use of electronic cigarettes does not have an impact in terms of reducing the consumption of conventional tobacco," says the UOC researcher and professor.

- Smokers of Heated Tobacco Products (HTP) consume between 1 and 10 sticks a day. People consume this product for the first time because of reasons related to enjoyment or a desire to give up or cut down on conventional tobacco products. Approximately 85% of HTP smokers are dual smokers. Approximately 75% of the respondents agree that HTP should be regulated in the same way as conventional cigarettes, and that there should be many more restrictions on their use in the workplace, on public transport and in the hospitality sector.

- As for the perception of the risk of smoking each product on the market, conventional cigarettes are considered the most harmful. Young people aged between 18 and 25 years old consider HTP to be 35% less harmful than conventional cigarettes, and 46% think they are less harmful for non-smokers. People aged 26 and over believe these products are 46% less harmful to smokers, and 58% less harmful to non-smokers.