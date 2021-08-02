Digital platforms could help boost blood donations, especially among young people

Digital platforms for social use

Many research studies have been performed to analyse the use of collaborative platforms related to accommodation and transport, but "these have barely been studied in relation to social purposes, such as blood donation," said Torrent, also eHealth Center collaborator. This case could be important, because "despite the obvious differences, the problem is similar to that of pensions. We need young people in order for the system to work." Although not very extensive, there are already countries in which different initiatives of this type have been launched, as is the case of the Blooders.org platform.

For the new study, specific questionnaires have been developed to discern the factors that influence both motivation and the behaviour patterns that encourage people to donate blood in a collaborative platform environment. In total, 302 volunteers from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya and the Universidad Austral de Chile filled in the questionnaire.

Of the 16 motivation factors analysed, only two proved to be significant: trust in the process and in other participants, and the adaptation of the process to suit a modern lifestyle. "It seems important to users that a safe environment is developed, whilst at the same time feeling they are in an environment that is up with the times and shares the values associated with our modern lifestyle, such as the importance of helping others," said Torrent.

Both factors lead to a pattern of behaviour that generates positive attitudes, and there is a feeling of control and self-sufficiency about the process. All of this results in a greater intention to collaborate. Also, this modern lifestyle positively impacts what is called "the subjective standard", what the people in the environment think about using the platform.

Generally, the factors involved are related to altruism, but also to individual interests, as happens with the feeling of pride and belonging to a group that is highly appreciated by society. Also, emotional releases may serve to overcome obstacles to donating, such as anxiety and fear.

The conclusions of the study may therefore help to improve future strategies. "Campaign organizers must be aware that by working and focusing on these concepts, they will be more successful," said Torrent.