A research project seeks to ensure that older persons and people with functional diversity can live independently

Guttmann Barcelona Life: a hybrid project

For her part, researcher Andrea García-Santesmases, will carry out detailed research into the Guttmann Barcelona Life project for people with physical functional diversity, which is beginning to be implemented. This is a pilot initiative from the Institut Guttmann, which goes beyond scientific innovation in the treatment and rehabilitation of people with physical functional diversity.

It involves monitoring users who, once treated, "return to homes that are not accessible, leave the Guttmann bubble, don't know how to return to the life they once had and find it difficult to create a new one", explained García-Santesmases. The Guttmann Barcelona Life facility is designed as "a hybrid project for returning to independent life, aimed at former patients, with apartments featuring home automation systems in a building that has a care service element and accessibility to the institution".

It has common areas, a doorman, medical and social care staff to provide users with support for specific tasks. As with the Me'n vaig a casa project, Guttmann Barcelona Life also seeks to maintain its users' independence with regard to the organization of community life. "The idea is that they themselves decide how to arrange their day-to-day lives, avoiding any kind of paternalism".

The researcher noted that people with disabilities have to deal with situations that entail an abrupt change in their lives: "It's not just that your body changes, it's also about how people look at you and deal with you differently. It's not just a physical change, there's also a change in your social position due to ableism".

Can 70: a self-managed alternative for older persons

The CareNet group researchers' project is rounded off with the Can 70 experience from the Sostre Cívic cooperative, at the hands of Lluvi Farré Montalà. This is a senior cohousing initiative currently being designed in Barcelona that advocates a collaborative cohousing model for older persons. "It's a self-managed project organized on a collaborative basis as an alternative to older persons living in care homes".

Farré explained that the project is innovative in that it offers the chance to live "a different kind of old age within a cooperative, self-managed context". Other places in the Iberian peninsula are seeing the implementation of similar projects, which "form part of an experience that seeks, without depending upon official institutions, to retain the capacity to run their own lives and make their own decisions". Barcelona City Council has recently announced the granting of a plot of land for the implementation of this initiative, thereby establishing "an important precedent for the city" because "all of a sudden", a kind of initiative that usually takes place in environments far from urban centres "can be carried out in Barcelona".

Farré also emphasized how this kind of project is beginning to see interest from gerontology professionals, who are taking note of innovations that can be included in other initiatives. It is not, in itself, a "large-scale" alternative, but can contribute ideas "for rethinking other services such as care homes". These are initiatives stemming from those who will be their users and who demand – as with the Me'n vaig a casa and Guttmann Barcelona Life projects – "the right to decide on everything that affects" their lives, from how they want to be cared for to how to make meals, making decisions in an assembly.

This UOC research fosters the attaining of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3 (good health and wellbeing), 10 (reduced inequalities) and 16 (peace, justice and strong institutions).

UOC R&I

