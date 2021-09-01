Angular Technologies, an indoor alternative to GPS

Tailoring the solution to every need

A system that makes it possible to locate objects or position assets in real time could save resources, time and money for all kinds of industries, hospitals and institutions. The problem facing researchers is that locating people or items indoors has, "a similar effect to mirror mazes: the multiple reflections made by the same object in different mirrors make it very hard to identify where the signal is coming from," said Guerrero.

In view of these difficulties, positioning solution manufacturers and suppliers have traditionally focused on using a single technology adapted to each specific environment. As highlighted by Guerrero, this is what makes it "either very difficult or very expensive to adapt this solution to other environments" in the vast majority of cases. The Angular Technologies system, on the other hand, is characterized by its great flexibility, as it can integrate different technologies from different manufacturers and suppliers thanks to an algorithm for combining heterogeneous technologies developed by the UOC team. "We refer to this approach as confidence filtering: the idea is not just to statistically aggregate information provided by different technologies, but also to purge at any given time those sources of information that are proving not to be reliable," he said.

Thanks to the algorithm, the positioning solution can be adapted to every need and every situation as, as he explained, "there are times when a less accurate position may be acceptable, such as in order to find out whether a patient is in one or other hospital room, while other cases require greater accuracy, such as when looking for a tool in a workshop."

In addition, since Angular Technologies' solution transparently combines different technologies, it can provide solutions tailored to potential customers' budgets. "Our system enables us to find the best possible balance between cost and accuracy. For example, we can sectorize the location area and use less accurate lower-cost technologies in less important sections, and more accurate but more expensive locators in critical sections," said Guerrero.

According to the researchers, another advantage of working as an aggregator of different technologies is that the system can be "easily extended by means of additional technologies as and when required, which means that new technologies can be gradually incorporated in the future based on customers' specific requirements."