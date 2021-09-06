MoCoTo: the mobile app for custom-made contact lenses

Diagnosing diseases

Corneal topography can be used to detect corneal diseases and even monitor corneal lesions. "It is mainly used to diagnose keratoconus, a very prevalent disease that affects the internal structure of the cornea, causing deformation and affecting vision. In the last decade, a treatment has been developed that helps to slow the progression of this disease," explained David Merino.

Although the product is aimed at opticians, according to the researcher, they also plan to explore other uses in the future. One such use could be patients monitoring diseases that they have been diagnosed with. MoCoTo, being a portable device, can be taken to remote areas and reach people with mobility problems.

This research contributes to achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health. Over 500 researchers and 51 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).