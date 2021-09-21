People who get their news from the media are more politically informed than those who get it from social media

The rise of social networks and internet portals, and constant access to the online world with smartphones, tablets and computers has led to a level of continuous news and information consumption that could severely harm the quality of the information that reaches users, especially in terms of politics.

This is one of the main conclusions of a recent study involving experts from the Universitat Internacional de Catalunya (UIC) and the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC). The authors of the study analysed the consumption of political news and its informative quality in 17 European countries, finding that the profusion of news sources available in digital environments could be detrimental and lead to information processing problems.

"Quality is more important than quantity, which means that individuals who get their news from traditional media, such as newspapers and major television channels and others that employ professional news production processes, usually have a higher degree of political knowledge than other news consumers," said the authors of the study Laia Castro, a lecturer at the Universitat Internacional de Catalunya and a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Zurich, in Switzerland, and Ana Sofía Cardenal, a member of the UOC's Faculty of Law and Political Science and the lead researcher for Spain of the NORFACE consortium project "The Threats and Potentials of a Changing Political Information Environment", along with other researchers.

"Not all news diets are 'healthy' and informative. In fact, in terms of information, more does not necessarily mean better," said Castro.