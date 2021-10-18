A decade supporting entrepreneurship

This is the 10th SpinUOC, coordinated by the Hubbik platform. Over these ten years of backing projects, the programme has mentored more than 70 shortlisted entrepreneurial initiatives. For Àngels Fitó, UOC Vice President for Competitiveness and Employability "this is further proof that the UOC is a university with an ecosystemic entrepreneurial and innovative drive, because it fosters entrepreneurial initiatives throughout its community and connects with other agents, because it explores and promotes the opportunities available to create social impact, and because it incorporates technological advances to provide this support that is scaled and free of barriers".

"SpinUOC entails the engagement of the entire UOC community in fostering social progress through collaborative and innovative entrepreneurship […] Now that the University is marking the 25th anniversary of its foundation, celebrating SpinUOC's 10th anniversary represents the consolidation of a programme that adds value to the great community centred around the UOC", added Fitó.

Success stories

Over the course of this decade of support for entrepreneurship in the UOC community, there have been a number of success stories amongst the finalists and winning projects. Those of the last edition are great examples of this. It is the case with social impact prize-winner Educatool, a technology for knowing if your children are being educated in the right way. The person behind the project, Àlex Letosa, a course instructor at the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, said that the SpinUOC 2021 "mentorship has been great, and has given us confidence in knowing where to go and how to do so, thanks to professional and friendly advice". Letosa also highlighted how the programme helps "make contacts, share and create synergies with other projects in a similar situation to ours" and the possibility of laying good foundations for "the business plan and for communication and dissemination".

"When you first decide to become an entrepreneur, you have no idea what you're getting yourself into," said UOC researcher Jordi Cabot, the driving force behind the project that won the 2021 prize for the best entrepreneurial project. "SpinUOC was of great help to us in discovering – step by step – everything that entrepreneurship entails, including complex yet crucial aspects, such as legal matters, to found your own business," he said. Cabot is ICREA research professor and group leader at the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) SOM Research Lab, and creator of the Xatkit spin-off, a SpinUOC prize-winner that designs tailor-made chatbots for all kinds of organizations. He said that SpinUOC "was also key in considering and focusing our business discourse, to put us in our clients' shoes, and was of great help in maturing our entrepreneurial project".

SpinUOC receives support of Estrella Damm, Fomento del Trabajo Nacional, Ramon Molinas Foundation, 4 Years From Now (4YFN) and Seed&Click. This entrepreneurship promotion programme is co-financed by the UOC's Knowledge Transfer and Value Creation Strategic Plan (PETER), approved by the Government of Catalonia, and funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and 51 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The University also cultivates online learning innovations at its eLearn Center (eLC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.