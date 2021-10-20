The UOC organizes a webinar on inclusive and enriching learning in the classroomThe event is part of the university's commitment to improve management and attention to diversity
The UOC will organize the webinar "How to create an inclusive virtual learning environment". This educational seminar will explore, from research and practice, pedagogical approaches to create an inclusive online classroom that advances individual learning. The webinar, which will be held on November 3rd, wants to provide tools to manage and make profit from benefits of diversity in digital classrooms.
The doctor in social psychology from Yale University, Alexandra Sedlovskaya, will led the seminar. Sedlovskaya is associate director of the C. Roland Christensen Center for Teaching and Learning at Harvard Business School. She designs and executes research pertaining to management education and pedagogies that support participant-centered learning.
Commitment with inclusion
This event responds to the UOC's commitment to improve the management and attention to diversity in the classrooms. The event is part of the European E-Inclusion project, which brings together a European Consortium made up of six partners with the support of the European Union through its Erasmus+ program. The UOC is one of the four universities that is part of this research consortium on attention to diversity.
The E-Inclusion project aims to promote inclusion in the classrooms and educational institutions and also to support educators in implementing inclusive models of digital education in blended and hybrid environments. Moreover, the project wants to assure that the accelerated transition to digital education does not exclude vulnerable groups and also examine and multiply opportunities for technology to decouple social and economic status.
This UOC research supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), 4 (Quality Education) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).
The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.
Over 500 researchers and 51 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).
The University also cultivates online learning innovations at its eLearn Center (eLC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.
The United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and open knowledge serve as strategic pillars for the UOC's teaching, research and innovation. More information: research.uoc.edu #UOC25years