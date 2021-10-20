The UOC will organize the webinar "How to create an inclusive virtual learning environment". This educational seminar will explore, from research and practice, pedagogical approaches to create an inclusive online classroom that advances individual learning. The webinar, which will be held on November 3rd, wants to provide tools to manage and make profit from benefits of diversity in digital classrooms.

The doctor in social psychology from Yale University, Alexandra Sedlovskaya, will led the seminar. Sedlovskaya is associate director of the C. Roland Christensen Center for Teaching and Learning at Harvard Business School. She designs and executes research pertaining to management education and pedagogies that support participant-centered learning.