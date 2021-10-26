How to predict occupational burnout

The research found that the best predictors were work fatigue, which can predict exhaustion (the first indicator of occupational burnout), a lack of motivation, which can predict depersonalization (the second indicator), and emotional stability, which can predict a lack of personal fulfilment (the third indicator). "The best predictors are fatigue, such as drowsiness, tiredness or a lack of energy, emotional stability, such as knowing how to manage emotions that can create conflicts, and a lack of motivation," according to the doctor in psychology Patrícia Tàpia-Caballero.

When establishing occupational health and safety measures in companies, the study states that the fatigue of professional drivers in particular can be measured using a questionnaire called DF-8, developed this year by Tàpia, Boada and Vigil. This identifies one of the first indicators of burnout: exhaustion. "It helps identify workers suffering from fatigue before the appearance of the other indicators: depersonalization—cynical attitudes—and a lack of personal fulfilment—a feeling of professional ineffectiveness,” she said. Another measure that could prevent burnout among drivers would be training them in coping and stress management strategies.

"Organizations must place greater emphasis on psychosocial risks. Sometimes they go unnoticed by superiors and even by the employees themselves, who do not realize what is happening to them. They may be underperforming in their job, lacking motivation, disillusioned, unable to concentrate... and not know why. Allowing this to persist does serious harm to the worker and their environment. These situations must be prevented because they endanger both the driver and their passengers," concluded the researcher.

The results of the study highlight the importance of designing individual interventions to reduce the incidence of occupational burnout, helping reduce sick leave and possible collisions, in addition to increasing the driver's well-being.

This research supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, Ensure health and well-being for all, at every stage of life, and 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth.

Reference article:

Tàpia Caballero, P., Serrano Fernández, M.J., Boada Cuerva, M., Araya Castillo, L. & Boada Grau, J. (2021). Variables that predict Burnout in Professional Drivers. International Journal of Occupational Safety and Ergonomics https://doi.org/10.1080/10803548.2021.1929701

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and 51 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The University also cultivates online learning innovations at its eLearn Center (eLC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.