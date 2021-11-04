Agorithms tested in the first stage of the COVID-19 pandemic

In the thesis, this new paradigm was successfully applied to humanitarian logistics, where first-aid items have to be delivered urgently to disaster areas, and to telecommunications systems.

Specifically, the researchers applied the algorithms designed to optimize logistics for the collection from homes and businesses, and delivery to hospitals, of products - such as visors - designed by volunteer makers at the start of the pandemic as part of the Corona Makers project. "We thus addressed an example of a disaster situation in which some items are needed urgently and have to be delivered to first-aid facilities, such as hospitals, as quickly as possible," said researcher do Carmo. "We needed viable high-quality solutions in real time, as every second was crucial for saving lives. The algorithms were thus applied to telecommunications systems, with devices and antennas that had to be connected efficiently as devices moved around a geographic area. This has to be a quick and efficient procedure in order to ensure the quality of the service provided to users," added the researcher in relation to their technological contribution to the fight against the pandemic.

The challenge of optimizing shared transport services

The next step of this research is to apply these concepts in the context of shared modes of transport, such as carpooling, ridesharing and carsharing. One of the challenges for optimizing this type of activity is how to deal with new users being added during the journey when there are already passengers in the vehicle. The application of this new type of algorithm would allow the route plan to be updated in real time, taking into account both new and existing passengers, shortening journeys, avoiding delays and interruptions and, in the long term, even increasing people's well-being. "Improving the efficiency of these systems also has an impact on health since, by reducing transport time, not only do users and providers benefit from lower costs and prices, but people's quality of life is also improved by minimizing CO2 emissions," he concluded.

This UOC research supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 9, which focuses on making improvements to industry, innovation and infrastructure.

