150 companies seeking new talent to take part in UOC Online Employment FairThe firms participating include leading companies such as TMB, Damm, Grup Freixenet, Fundación Once, Adif, NTT Data, Argal, Grifols, Quirónsalud, Garrigas, Sanitas, MagmaCultura, Finsa or PwC
There is high demand for people in the fields of computer science, multimedia and telecommunications, and economics and business
The Fair will host more than 20 presentations from experts and another 25 from the companies taking part; they share knowledge in four key areas: entrepreneurship, career opportunities, keys to competitiveness, and skills for employability
As part of its commitment to the employment and empowerment of students and alumni, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) will be holding the second Online Employment Fair on 16 and 17 November 2021. Over the two days, participants will be able to visit the virtual stands of companies looking to attract new talent, and to attend the presentations included in an extensive programme of activities.
With a view to promoting entrepreneurship, this second event incorporates a new feature: an online hackathon that to showcase the technical skills of the students and graduates taking part. This initiative gives participants a competitive advantage over other candidates, as they will receive a validation certificate after the hackathon that they can add to their CV when they apply for jobs. It will take place between 13 and 16 November.
Attracting talent
This initiative is a new opportunity for organizations and companies from a range of fields, including TMB, Damm, Grup Freixenet, Fundación Once, Adif, NTT Data, Argal, Grifols, Quirónsalud, Garrigas, Sanitas, MagmaCultura, Finsa and PwC, to get to know UOC students and alumni, who have a wide range of profiles and levels of professional experience, and are spread throughout the world. A total of more than 150 companies will be participating, and will be able to conduct speed interviews with candidates.
There is particularly high demand this year for people with experience in the fields field of computer science, multimedia and telecommunications, or economics and business. The companies also know that UOC students stand out, that they are the type of student they are looking for. They are highly qualified people with previous work experience who are able to combine their studies and work.
"The aim is to provide a forum for knowledge about employment and the labour market where people can meet new organizations, network and have interviews, and to facilitate contact with companies, professionals and institutions in various fields," said Àngels Fitó, UOC Vice President for Competitiveness and Employability.
Elisenda Farràs, Director of the UOC's Professional Guidance and Career Services, added that "participants must have job offers or internships available that fit in with the UOC's portfolio of studies to take part in the UOC Online Fair." The aim is to showcase a wide range of high quality opportunities that take into account that our students and graduates are located around the world (and in Spain and Latin America, in particular).
Sharing knowledge
In partnership with Corresponsables, the second edition of the UOC Online Employment Fair will include a programme of around 50 presentations by UOC experts, companies and professionals from different fields who will share knowledge in four major areas: entrepreneurship, employability, competitiveness and career opportunities.
Round table discussions will also address the main challenges in the labour market, such as digitization, mechanisms for attracting talent and improving employability, as well as entrepreneurship and the new ruralism, with the clear aim of facilitating access to technology in disadvantaged areas and promoting new forms of remote working.