Attracting talent

This initiative is a new opportunity for organizations and companies from a range of fields, including TMB, Damm, Grup Freixenet, Fundación Once, Adif, NTT Data, Argal, Grifols, Quirónsalud, Garrigas, Sanitas, MagmaCultura, Finsa and PwC, to get to know UOC students and alumni, who have a wide range of profiles and levels of professional experience, and are spread throughout the world. A total of more than 150 companies will be participating, and will be able to conduct speed interviews with candidates.

There is particularly high demand this year for people with experience in the fields field of computer science, multimedia and telecommunications, or economics and business. The companies also know that UOC students stand out, that they are the type of student they are looking for. They are highly qualified people with previous work experience who are able to combine their studies and work.

"The aim is to provide a forum for knowledge about employment and the labour market where people can meet new organizations, network and have interviews, and to facilitate contact with companies, professionals and institutions in various fields," said Àngels Fitó, UOC Vice President for Competitiveness and Employability.

Elisenda Farràs, Director of the UOC's Professional Guidance and Career Services, added that "participants must have job offers or internships available that fit in with the UOC's portfolio of studies to take part in the UOC Online Fair." The aim is to showcase a wide range of high quality opportunities that take into account that our students and graduates are located around the world (and in Spain and Latin America, in particular).