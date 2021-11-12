Three lessons to learn from the pandemic

The series, coordinated by UOC researcher Francesc Saigí, consists of three sessions, which will take place 17 and 24 November and 1 December. The participants will include professionals associated with local and international public administrations such as Marcelo D'Agostino, advisor to the World Health Organization and Senior Advisor on Information Systems and Digital Health at the Pan American Health Organization, as well as researchers, healthcare professionals and patients, who will be aiming to gain a multidisciplinary vision of the direction in which the decisions adopted in the future should be focused. According to Saigí, "these events aim to acknowledge the leading actors who have headed the different digital health initiatives that have been implemented, provide a platform for sharing them and act as a catalyst so that we don't ease off on this digitalization which has been accelerated by COVID-19".

The first session, which will feature an opening speech by Vice President Marta Aymerich, will review the main issues that have arisen in Spain during the pandemic with regard to technology and health. In addition to focusing on specific experiences, there will be a discussion of the foundations upon which the digital transformation should be based.

The second event will focus on a specific healthcare system - Catalonia's. It will consider some of the changes that have taken place over the last year and a half, such as the increase in the number of digital appointments during the months of the lockdown, and the hundreds of thousands of downloads of the COVID-19 certificate from the "La Meva Salut" (My Health) platform.

Lastly, the third session will focus on the use of telemedicine in Latin American countries during the pandemic, and will debate its potential and the obstacles encountered. The main results of a report, commissioned by the Inter-American Development Bank and produced by the UOC, which has examined many of these aspects with the aim of facilitating international telemedicine in the region, will also be presented.

"Nothing is entirely problem-free, but digital health can deliver health into the hands of any member of the public, thanks, above all, to the Internet. It's an invitation to us to look after our own health, as well as that of the community at large", summarized Aymerich.

"We tend to forget what has happened", acknowledged Barberà. "So this time, let's take advantage of our experiences during the pandemic to see what's worked and what hasn't in digital health. This will help us bring about a positive transformation in the healthcare system", he concluded.

This UOC event supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, Good Health and Well-being; 9: Industry, innovation and infrastructure; and 17: Partneships for the goals

More information:

Complete programme and speakers “What If eHealth Forum” series

-Opening Session, 17 November: "New digital strategies focused on health and the individual". Further information and registration. (Online. Spanish)

-Session Two, 24 November: "The digital transformation of the health system in Catalonia". Further information and registration. (Online and on-site at the Palau Macaya, Barcelona. Catalan)

-Session Three, 1 December: Lessons from the pandemic: more international cooperation, better health. Further information and registration. (Online. Spanish)

