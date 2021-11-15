Greater leniency towards boys' behaviour



"People generally expect less from boys than from girls. Furthermore, if a boy is disruptive in class, the teacher is likely to be more lenient when dealing with this behaviour, justifying it on the basis that many boys are immature or find it difficult to concentrate. However, when a girl misbehaves or has a bad attitude in class and fails to perform well academically, she is punished twice over," concludes Sáinz Ibáñez.

The teachers consulted in the study believe that their teaching has no bearing on the gender gap in students' choice of subjects. They attribute this to other factors, such as the role played by families and the media. In addition, although they are aware of the problem, few of them mentioned any steps they had taken to address it. Likewise, the UOC researcher noted that "most teachers don't believe that students should be segregated by sex in order to address the gender gap in school achievement and performance".

Boys lag behind girls in rich countries



Spain is not alone in this. In the article published in Sage Open, the authors of the research noted that various studies have shown that in many Western countries, boys lag behind girls in various academic indicators, such as academic performance at school and early drop-out rates. However, this is not the case in OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) developing countries, such as Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Malaysia, where girls lag behind boys for the same indicators.

In Spain, boys have shown a greater tendency to drop out of school than their female peers in the last decade. In 2019, for example, 21.4% of boys and 13% of girls dropped out. The academic paths chosen by Spanish students also continue to conform to gender roles. Only 27.41% of female students take technology studies, and only 35.05% of males choose to study humanities, although the number of female students enrolled in health and science subjects has risen by 74.29% and 58.75% respectively in recent years.

This research promotes Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 4 and 5, quality education and gender equality.

