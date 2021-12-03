Creating social impact and helping further the 2030 Agenda



The UOC's Volunteering Programme aims to ensure UOC graduates are global citizens and professionals and to contribute to doing away with local and global inequalities through both in-house programmes and projects headed by voluntary organizations with a seal of quality. "This programme is a tool for creating agents of change; it helps make a contribution to transforming society and, as a result, achieving the 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals," said Guida Fullana Pastor, Director of Social Projects in the UOC's Globalization and Cooperation department. The programme has a direct impact at a national level thanks to its relationship with organizations and the work of the UOC's regional delegates. "The ability to make a contribution to society on a local level from an online university is something highly valued by both students and the institutions and organizations we partner with," explained Miguel Ángel García, regional delegate and programme coordinator for the Network of UOC Ccentres.

The UOC's volunteer work is much appreciated by its partner organizations, since "our students are extremely professional and motivated; they are really engaged, independent and able to take a critical eye to social problems," said Aina Villalonga, the programme's technical coordinator.

Volunteer work also provides a learning experience, with the acquisition of transferable skills (such as empathy, social awareness, analytical thinking, emotional management and conflict resolution), together with the assimilation of values such as solidarity, equality, participatory democracy and active citizenship. Volunteer work becomes a tool for transforming how volunteers see the society that surrounds them. They become an agent of change, and learn beyond the limits of their academic programme. Bachelor's degree students can also apply for recognition of optional credits (in accordance with the criteria established by the UOC's academic regulations).