UOC supports Honduras's Universidad Práctica in its accreditation process

University education in Honduras



Honduras's Universidad Práctica (U-Práctica) aims to contribute the country's education system by providing young people access to university. "We want to reach places that have an internet connection but no access to education," said Maricela Espinoza of the Universidad Práctica's Office of the Vice President of Financial Administration, who is a member of the Honduran team. According to the latest report on the progress of education published by FEREMA in 2017, only 13% of Hondurans go to university.

With their sights set on making this contribution to Honduran society, the teams from both universities worked closely together. Following an icebreaker session, the project was put into context. As part of the support provided by the UOC, a process map for the university was drawn up. This included identifying the stakeholders and types of process (strategic, operational and support), and the mission and scope of the project. It also included identifying the parties involved and their responsibilities, and describing the process itself and how it relates to others, the system and indicators for monitoring results, and the flow chart.

This process was a great learning experience for U-Práctica. As Espinoza explained: "The UOC has taught us two things. Firstly, that as an institution we are capable of achieving this and all we had to do was get things in order; and, secondly, that we needed to structure our processes because, in order to prove something, we must have the metrics and openness to share knowledge." The UOC, for its part, has provided the advice taking into account one of the main strengths of its educational model: support. "We've sought to support the Universidad Práctica by providing it with tools to develop its processes and quality manual," explained Alberto Alabau, a quality process specialist at the UOC and member of the training team. This is the first time that the UOC has supported an institution from Honduras, thus doing its bit and sharing its experience to help cement a quality online higher education system in the country.