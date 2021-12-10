Refugee welcome programme to launch new initiatives

The welcome programme for refugees and asylum seekers run by the UOC's Globalization and Cooperation department has become a benchmark for access to university for people in these situations. The programme was launched in 2016, in the midst of the Mediterranean humanitarian crisis, to address the inequality in higher education access suffered by refugees and migrants. In its infancy, the programme offered scholarships to study languages and postgraduate specializations. In the six years for which the programme has been running, the UOC has awarded a total of 186 scholarships to refugees. The programme has been extended over time by strengthening and adding new lines of action.

Among the latest initiatives is the incorporation of the Government of Catalonia's Catalan Refugee Programme into the support programme for refugee students. The students who volunteer their support to the newly arrived students during the academic year will be offered specific training in mentoring on employment and social guidance for refugees.

The alliance between the Catalan Refugee Programme and the UOC has spurred the university community to become involved in the reception programmes taking place across Catalonia, run by partner social organizations such as the Germà Tomàs Canet Foundation and the Catalan Commission for Refugees.