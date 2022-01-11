How free login works



Deliveroo argues that this system allows couriers to adjust and change their working hours with more freedom, as they do not have to plan their schedules two weeks in advance. It also eliminates prior requirements, and allows riders to start working in different districts of the city, rather than limiting themselves to a specific area. "However, in practice these advantages don't provide the benefits for the workers that they were supposed to introduce," said the expert.

For example, the ability to decide when to log in and out of the platform using this model is not enough to increase workers' flexibility and freedom. "Using the free login system doesn't mean the platform's couriers have total control over their time," the expert said.

Likewise, there are always more people connected with the 'free login' model, meaning that there are fewer orders per person, especially at peak times. "What's more, there are no maximum working hours with this system, and although there's no obligation to log in and work in a specific area, most couriers will always be located in high demand areas, so the courier isn't 100% free to start wherever they want," argued Renau.

Possible solutions



Faced with this new situation in the sector, which is increasingly digitized and subject to growing demand from consumers in large cities, the experts say that it is essential not only to guarantee the safety and quality of the workers' employment, but also to prevent the existing companies from stopping other similar businesses from emerging in the sector.

The various measures making up the European Commission's proposals to improve the working conditions of people working through digital labour platforms fall within this area. The proposed directive, which consists of more than twenty articles, must be incorporated into Spanish legislation within two years of its entry into force. Although Spain's rider law has already anticipated some of the aspects included in the directive such as the presumption of an employment relationship, other aspects such as transparency of algorithms are covered in greater depth in the directive.

"It's important to ensure that competition law does not hinder the emergence and growth of organizations that place workers' interest at the centre of their activities," said the author of the study, who concluded that, among other measures, the authorities need to clarify what is considered real working time in the platform economy.

"Working time should be considered as the entire period in which the worker is available to the platform," emphasized Renau.

This UOC research contributes to Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 8, decent work and economic growth; 10, reduced inequalities; and 11, sustainable cities and communities.

Reference

Cano, Melissa Renau, et al. "Flexibility and Freedom for Whom? Precarity, Freedom and Flexibility in on-Demand Food Delivery." Work Organisation, Labour & Globalisation, vol. 15, no. 1, Pluto Journals, 2021, pp. 46–68, https://doi.org/10.13169/workorgalaboglob.15.1.0046.

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and 52 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The University also cultivates online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.