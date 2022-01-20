Tourism in big cities has increased significantly over the last decade, to the extent that it has become one of the main driving forces behind progress and development in these urban areas. However, at the same time as this growth various social and residents' movements have emerged which advocate less mass tourism and oppose the gentrification of the districts that are most popular amongst travellers, due to the development model that this promotes, and the problems that it can cause.

A team of researchers from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) studied the opinion of residents in those neighbourhoods in the city of Barcelona in order to obtain a better understanding of the phenomenon of overtourism in big cities.

"There's a difference in how residents perceive mass tourism in cities which is due to emotional response factors. This aspect has so far been considered to a limited extent in the study of overtourism," explained Francesc González Reverté, the lead author of this study, a researcher in the NOUTUR (New Perspectives in Tourism & Leisure) group at the UOC, and member of the university's Faculty of Economics and Business.

Residents' perceptions in these districts may include either a negative or a positive/accepting emotional response to the presence of tourists and tourism. "Various factors partially account for the emotional responses, such as proximity to areas receiving tourism and the activities carried out by tourists in those neighbourhoods of the city," was the explanation given by González for the different perceptions.