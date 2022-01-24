Division of project tasks



The study also investigated whether project contributors usually have a single task or whether they perform several tasks and, therefore, the different roles overlap. The results show that there are users who only contribute to the project with non-technical activities, which would complement the work of the people focusing on programming and code development, who, in contrast, would have little involvement in other tasks.

These data give new clues for designing onboarding and governance strategies that facilitate the evolution of these users and better collaboration between the various roles. "In most open-source projects, efforts to attract and bring in new contributors are clearly aimed at developers, but this means they miss the opportunity to attract other types of profiles that could be easier to bring in and could also help the progress and long-term sustainability of the project," the authors of the study noted.

"In fact," they added, "projects interested in attracting more technical contributors should also make an additional effort to help some of the non-technical contributors to take part in the programming side, as this is not a natural evolution."

This research is part of the SOM Research Lab's work focused on optimizing and promoting contributor collaboration in open-source systems, which has different ramifications. "The most significant aspect right now is considering the temporal dimension, i.e. how the state of a project and its community evolves over time," the researcher said.

Other lines of work in this area include studying mechanisms for attracting new contributors to open-source projects, exploring new ways of visualizing the contributions of community members or proposing solutions for defining community governance rules (or models).

