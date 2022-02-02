The implementation of robotics in various aspects of life is becoming increasingly widespread, but nevertheless leads to conflicting opinions. Positive factors and arguments based on innovation, efficiency, precision and cost reduction have not yet succeeded in breaking down negative connotations and aspects such as the destruction of jobs, the investment required, difficulties in implementation and the training necessary for its use. These controversies are heightened in the field of health, which is a reflection of this social trend of conflicting opinions.

A team of researchers from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) analysed people's primary motivations and their trust in these devices to find out European citizens' perceptions of the use of robotics in surgery. "We aim to provide new evidence from the social perspective, from patients and citizens, since at some point they could be asked to undergo surgery involving the use of robots," explained Professor Joan Torrent Sellens, from the UOC's Faculty of Economics and Business, lead researcher of the University's i2TIC group and the co-author of this study published in open access, together with UOC professors Ana Jiménez Zarco and Francesc Saigí Rubió.

After analysing the opinions of around 28,000 citizens from 28 countries in the European Union, the results of this study present a broad spectrum of attitudes stemming from a lack of trust in robot-assisted surgery (RAS). Previous experience with the use of robots and the perception of user-friendliness are the only factors that foster trust in these techniques and devices. "We also found that, as people gain experience with using robots, the background of trust related to the information, attitude and perception of RAS becomes increasingly negative," said Torrent Sellens.

The analysis of the data shows that the arguments behind the motivations that create mistrust in these devices are not uniform. Experience also plays a crucial role. "Our research shows that citizens take rational issues into account in their assessments of trust, such as their previous experience with using robots and their perceived user-friendliness," he said. For example, experience has a greater effect on trust in RAS among men, people between 40 and 54 years of age, and those with a higher level of education.

Likewise, aspects such as general information about robotics and the general state of public opinion on its effects in the workplace, which are normally negative, are more emotional evaluation factors that also influence this perception of robotics in surgery.

Furthermore, many European citizens have been reluctant to use RAS since, in their opinion, it means that both the healthcare professionals and the institutions that adopt these new technologies must have new skills and training. This situation has led to some doubts in society. "The main issue is to work on the motivations behind this trust, so that the positive assessments and effects already identified by healthcare professionals are passed on to the public. The patient's opinion is vital in all the profound changes taking place as a result of the emergence of eHealth and telemedicine in healthcare practices," explained the UOC researcher.