UOC unveils a groundbreaking version of 'Gaudeamus igitur' for a modern, 21st-century university

One student, every student

The project kicked off with a call to all the members of the UOC community to form part of the choir that would sing the song. Applications were received from three hundred people, all with some kind of musical knowledge. Twenty people were finally chosen to make up the choir and join forces to sing to the piece, a hitherto unreleased reinterpretation by Óscar Peñarroya.

As part of the cutting-edge aesthetics of the video, and thanks to 3D collage techniques, faces blending and mixed with one another symbolize the University's unity. Windows fixed in space connect different areas of our campus with other places not only in Barcelona, but all over the world. Drones and Steadicam were used to help produce an innovative video for an equally innovative version of Gaudeamus.

About the composer

Óscar Peñarroya (Barcelona, 1974) is a celebrated composer who led the Musical participativo (Participative musical) project covering musical theatre classics, which toured Spain with a choir made up of amateurs. He has also scored a number of shorts, documentaries and feature films.

About the production company

Founded in 2008, CANADA is a creative production company based in Barcelona and with offices in London and Los Angeles. It is now one of the most prestigious names in the industry. They have worked with large fashion, soft drink and decoration companies. One of their most famous music videos is Rosalía's Malamente, which was nominated for a Latin Grammy and has won numerous other awards.