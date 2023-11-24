The (blurry) limits proposed by the EU

The new artificial intelligence regulation currently being discussed by the EU seeks to anticipate the possible future risks of this and other uses of AI. Article 5.1 of the original bill contained an express prohibition on placing on the market, putting into service or using an AI that is capable of influencing a person other than at a conscious level in order to distort that person's behaviour. However, the amendments and modifications gradually introduced since then have slowly diluted the absolute nature of the prohibition.

The current bill, which will be used as reference for the final wording of the law, bans such techniques only if they are intended to be manipulative or deceptive, they significantly affect a person's ability to make an informed decision such that they make a decision that they would not otherwise have made, and they cause significant harm to someone in some way. In addition, the prohibition will not apply to AI systems for approved therapeutic purposes.

"Under the proposal, the AI ban will apply when there is serious harm and the person ends up doing something they wouldn't otherwise have done. But that's an unrealistic standard. If I can't access my subconscious, I can't possibly prove what I would've done without the stimulus, and I can't prove the harm either […] If subliminal advertising is now completely banned without qualification, why are we leaving room for subliminal conditioning by artificial intelligence?"

According to Beltran de Heredia, if we leave the door open to our subconscious mind, even for good reasons, we won't be able to control who has access to it, how it is accessed or the aims of this access. "Some may think that these concerns belong to an unlikely dystopian future. And yet there's no doubt that we're already being intruded upon at a depth that was unimaginable only a few years ago and that the public should be given the fullest protection possible. Our subconscious mind represents our most private selves and should be completely sealed from outside access. Indeed, we shouldn't even be discussing it."

There's still much we don't know about how our brain works and how the conscious and subconscious parts of our mind interact with each other. The brain remains a very elusive organ and, although science is making great strides in this field, we don't know about many of the ways in which its functioning could be affected by certain stimuli. "We need to be aware of the risk of giving other people and companies access to our inner selves at such deep levels. In the context of the data economy, many public and private institutions are competing for access to our information but, paradoxically, it's been shown time and time again that individuals place little value on their privacy," he concluded.