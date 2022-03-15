Videos with the teacher's hands and without the face



The study also showed the type of videos preferred by the students, who watched different formats. These included videos lasting between two and fifteen minutes, created either using applications capturing text written on a digital tablet, or showing the teacher's hands as they write and explain the lesson. "The results clearly show that students don't need to see the teacher's face, but they do prefer human features to appear in the videos, and they prefer hands in particular, because they convey non-verbal information, and help to focus attention on what's important," said Victor Garcia.

For the new doctor, the fact that it is "effective and even advisable" for only the hands to appear "takes a lot of pressure off teachers, who don't have to become professional actors or know how to act in front of a camera." These preferences also show that there is no need to produce a complicated and expensive product to convey information and capture the attention of students. "Simplicity can be very effective and help both students and teaching staff. On the one hand, a whiteboard where only the teacher's hands are visible helps to focus on the content and reduce the student's cognitive load. On the other hand, it is an easy format to create, as all you need is a normal video camera, even one on a mobile phone, and a small whiteboard," pointed out Víctor García.

Improved academic performance



Although it was not the objective of the thesis, the study also collected data on performance in physics courses before and after the videos were introduced. "The results showed that there was an average 20% improvement in students' performance in courses where videos were available compared to courses where they were not. However, there was no significant decline in people giving up the course - it was just 1% less," emphasized Victor Garcia.

Incorporating qualitative techniques into research



This thesis also highlights the importance of using qualitative techniques such as synchronous interviews with students when analysing issues related to teaching and identifying potential improvements. "Questionnaires are usually sent out at the end of the semester. That is useful, but they don't provide the detail and depth that can be obtained in a semi-structured interview. I think that if educational institutions interviewed some randomly selected students as a complement to the questionnaires they already give out, they could have a better understanding of the students' teaching experience, and identify good practices and areas for improvement," concluded Jordi Conesa.

This UOC research supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 (Quality Education).

Doctoral thesis

García Hernández, V. J. [Víctor Jesús]. (2021). Perception and use of educational videos in physics for engineering courses in classroom-based and online learning environments [Doctoral thesis]. Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunication. Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (directors: Antoni Pérez-Navarro and Jordi Conesa). http://hdl.handle.net/10609/139726.

