The role of narcissistic traits



The study also provides insight into the effect of narcissistic traits on social media behaviour, having found a direct causal relationship between this psychological profile and WeChat users' tendency to share their emotional state and other intimate details on the site. This personality trait would therefore help to trigger behaviour that is conducive to supporting one's emotional well-being during a health emergency.

According to the researchers, these findings can be used to better understand "the role and meaning of narcissistic traits in harsh environments" such as the one brought about in the most severe waves of the pandemic.

The impact of immersive experiences



The study shows that immersive experiences providing emotional comfort have unique features. According to Rodríguez-Ardura, this is because they are able to "make users feel like they are really in the environment or setting created by technology and in the company of other real people."

The researchers believe that this finding can be "very useful" for all public and private organizations wishing to help people cope with the negative effects of the pandemic on their future outlook and social relationships. These online platforms can become an alternative place in which to rebuild social networks and obtain gratification while complying with social distancing measures.

In addition, the authors pointed out that their results may also have implications for companies and commercial establishments aiming to enhance their consumer interaction channels. This could mean adapting the services offered by online social networking sites and immersive technology to users' profile and motivations or organizing specific WeChat groups to encourage users to share their feelings, stories, behaviours, and consumer plans and experiences.

This UOC research supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, Good Health and Well-being.

Related article:

Fu, Q.; Rodríguez-Ardura, I.; Meseguer-Artola, A.; Wu, P. “Self-disclosure during the COVID-19 emergency: Effects of narcissism traits, time perspective, virtual presence, and hedonic gratification”. Computers in Human Behavior, 2022, Vol. 130. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chb.2021.107154

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and 51 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The University also cultivates online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.