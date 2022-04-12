Lack of incentive hinders learning

A troubling observation in Gómez's thesis is that even professionals who fully believe in the importance of ICTs and use them in their work do not take to the internet to learn or hone their professional skills. According to Gómez, "there is a lack of incentive for non-formal learning and a poor culture of collaborative online work and study, both at the individual and organizational level." Continuing medical education plans do not recognize these training approaches, nor are they part of career development systems. As Gómez has shown, training accreditation matters more to Spanish professionals than actual learning or skills development.

Hence, the researcher believes that "it's necessary to embrace these training approaches and formally recognize learning of this type." The challenge is to guide professionals in using the internet as a learning tool and to follow a new collaboration-based model, which means not using the internet merely as a platform to host the same old learning model, but instead leaning into new formats and content.

Social and psychological benefits of collaborative online learning

In her research, Gómez highlights that online learning communities provide social and psychological benefits, in addition to purely technical and academic ones. She said: "Learning and shared knowledge get a boost from this social aspect. These relationship-driven variables are the ones that lead to the most satisfaction among users." Therefore, beyond enhancing knowledge management, this model "will also improve other areas of work: social connections, teamwork, communication, organizational cohesion and the development of transferable professional skills."

In short, this UOC research shows that the continuing education provided to healthcare professionals today does not cover the real needs arising from the technological reality of the 21st century. Learning in online communities is a suitable alternative to traditional methods of continuing education for healthcare professionals and is key to professional development. The National Health System does not do enough to encourage the use of these tools as a formal approach to learning. Indeed, no recognition or accreditation is offered for it, it is nowhere to be found on organizations' continuing education plans and it is not accounted for in career development systems. Simply put, the continuing medical education available to professionals is in dire need of an update.

This UOC research supports Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs ) 4, Quality Education ; 3, Good Health and Well-being ; and 5, Gender Equality.

Reference text:

Thesis by María Corpus Gómez Calderón, UOC, September 2021: Las Comunidades Virtuales de Aprendizaje en el ámbito de los profesionales sanitarios: oportunidades para la formación médica continuada en línea y el desarrollo profesional .

