For researchers, the number of articles published and the quality of the journals in which they appear have traditionally been the criteria for academic recognition. The San Francisco Declaration on Research Assessment (DORA) launched a manifesto in 2012 in which it called for a change to the evaluation system, which is based on journals and metrics and, in particular, the impact factor (IF), to focus instead on the quality of the research. To put this into practice, the promoters of the initiative designed the SPACE rubric, a roadmap to guide universities and other academic institutions in reforming the research assessment model. The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has published open-access Catalan and Spanish versions of the guide, thereby reaffirming its commitment to the principles of the DORA manifesto.

"The SPACE rubric is based on the perspectives of about 75 people from 26 countries, and reflects DORA's commitment to helping reform the assessment of institutional research, according to each need and context," explained Ruth Schmidt, associate professor and researcher at the Illinois Institute of Technology (Chicago), who led the participatory process. "Versions in several languages make the rubric even wider and more accessible," she explained.

It is aimed both at institutions that want to apply fairer and more responsible research assessment practices and others that have already started down this path and want to lay the foundations or measure progress or gaps. To that end, it relates the key areas of institutional work to the different phases of the reform, from least to most advanced.

The Spanish version of the rubric was presented this April for the first time at a research assessment workshop organized by the network of Latin American and European universities, the Inter-University Development Centre (CINDA), in collaboration with the DORA organization. At this meeting, the participants were invited to "reflect on the possibility of improving their own assessment systems, from a broad and comprehensive perspective such as that proposed by DORA," explained Soledad Aravena, director of the university policy and management programme at CINDA. The workshop is part of the international network's work plan actions following a diagnosis of the status of university research assessment.

The adaptation of Space to Spanish was a project that involved teams from the UOC and external evaluators such as Aravena, as well as Alejandra Tejada Gómez, from the Pontifícia Universidad Javierana (Colombia), and Josmel Pacheco, from the Universidad San Ignacio de Loyola (Peru).

And the university has published an open-access version in Catalan, under the supervision of Paula Adam, Director of Research Area at the Agency for Health Quality and Assessment of Catalonia (AQuAS), Esteve Arboix, Head of Assessment of Teaching Staff and Research at the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU Catalunya), Montserrat Daban, Director of Science Policy and Internationalization at Biocat, and Ignasi Labastida, the Rector's Delegate for Open Science at the University of Barcelona.