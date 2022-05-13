Josep M. Duart named new president of EDEN Digital Learning Europe

Josep M. Duart named new president of EDEN Digital Learning EuropeThis appointment forms of the UOC's strategy to position itself internationally as a pioneering and expert institution in e-learning and digital transformation of the education sector.
Josep Maria Duart has a PhD in Pedagogy (1998) from Barcelona’s Ramon Llull University and an MBA (2002) from ESADE, and is a full professor in the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences.
He is a researcher specializing in the field of educational organization and e-learning. He also directs and collaborates in research projects focusing on educational policies, leadership in higher education and the use of ICTs. He has led and taken part in research projects linked to the use of ICTs for educational purposes. He has published a number of books, including in particular La organización ética de la escuela y la transmisión de valores (1999), Aprender en la virtualidad (2000), La Universidad en Red (2008) and Uso transformador de tecnologías digitales en educación superior (2020). He has published many academic papers in high-impact international journals (https://orcid.org/0000-0002-5123-0370) and is the founder of the UOC-UNESCO Chair in E-Learning, which he directed from 2002 to 2009.
He is a founder and co-chief-editor of the International Journal of Educational Technology in Higher Education (www.ethe.uoc.edu), a peer-reviewed scientific journal that covers the field of e-learning, Q1 in JCR and Scopus. He is president of EDEN (https://eden-europe.eu) and of the University of the Future Network (https://unifuture.network), an international network of researchers who study the future of higher education. He is also a coordinator of REDUNETE (https://redunete.net), the Colombian university network for the use of technology in education.
He has been a guest scholar at various Latin American universities (the University of Guadalajara, Universidad Veracruzana and UNAM in Mexico; Universidad de los Andes and Universidad de Antioquia in Colombia; and Universidad Técnica Particular de Loja in Ecuador, among others), as well as at the University of New England in Australia.
About EDEN
EDEN (EDEN Digital Learning Europe) mission's is to share knowledge and improve understanding amongst professionals in distance and e-learning.
"EDEN aims to promote cooperation and collaboration between the various networks and institutions involved in online and distance learning both in Europe and globally," said its president, Josep Maria Duart.
With its over 200 institutional and 1,200 individual members, EDEN organizes prestigious Europe-wide conferences, produces renowned publications and offers useful and effective information services. Furthermore, EDEN provides the necessary support to publish the scientific journal European Journal of Open, Distance and E-Learning (EURODL).
The UOC, a pioneer in e-learning and the digital transformation of education
The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya is the world's first digitally native university. It has been providing access to lifelong learning through its quality online methodology for more than 25 years.
With over 20 research groups focused on e-learning and its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), the UOC has supported numerous universities, quality assurance agencies and governments in the process of designing their own quality online education models. This has positioned it as a leader in the digital transformation of education.
The university belongs to higher education networks as well as other leading online education networks, such as the International Association of Universities (IAU), the European University Association (EUA), the European Association of Distance Teaching Universities (EADTU), the Centro Universitario de Desarrollo (CINDA), the Association of Universities of Latin America and the Caribbean (UDUAL), and the International Council for Open and Distance Education (ICDE).