Josep M. Duart named new president of EDEN Digital Learning Europe

Josep M. Duart, Professor in the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, has been appointed president of EDEN Digital Learning Europe. This appointment forms of the UOC’s strategy to position itself internationally as a pioneering and expert institution in e-learning and digital transformation of the education sector.

Josep Maria Duart has a PhD in Pedagogy (1998) from Barcelona’s Ramon Llull University and an MBA (2002) from ESADE, and is a full professor in the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences.

He is a researcher specializing in the field of educational organization and e-learning. He also directs and collaborates in research projects focusing on educational policies, leadership in higher education and the use of ICTs. He has led and taken part in research projects linked to the use of ICTs for educational purposes. He has published a number of books, including in particular La organización ética de la escuela y la transmisión de valores (1999), Aprender en la virtualidad (2000), La Universidad en Red (2008) and Uso transformador de tecnologías digitales en educación superior (2020). He has published many academic papers in high-impact international journals (https://orcid.org/0000-0002-5123-0370) and is the founder of the UOC-UNESCO Chair in E-Learning, which he directed from 2002 to 2009.

He is a founder and co-chief-editor of the International Journal of Educational Technology in Higher Education ( www.ethe.uoc.edu ), a peer-reviewed scientific journal that covers the field of e-learning, Q1 in JCR and Scopus. He is president of EDEN (https://eden-europe.eu) and of the University of the Future Network (https://unifuture.network), an international network of researchers who study the future of higher education. He is also a coordinator of REDUNETE (https://redunete.net), the Colombian university network for the use of technology in education.

He has been a guest scholar at various Latin American universities (the University of Guadalajara, Universidad Veracruzana and UNAM in Mexico; Universidad de los Andes and Universidad de Antioquia in Colombia; and Universidad Técnica Particular de Loja in Ecuador, among others), as well as at the University of New England in Australia.