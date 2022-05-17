It is something almost all students have experienced: the teacher of a course sets a date for a task to be handed in, the student does it, hands it in, and after a while, they receive a specific grade together with the corrections. Is that enough for the student to learn? Or are there ways that the process can be improved? The experts say that there are. According to a study by the Feed2Learn group at the UOC, one of the key factors is the feedback between students and teachers, but with some specific features.

"We started from the assumption that feedback is important for learning, which is something that both teachers and students agree on. However, it often doesn't do what it should," said Rosa M. Mayordomo, a member of the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences at the UOC and the author, with researchers in the Feed2Learn group, of the article published in open access, entitled "Perception of online feedback and its impact on cognitive and emotional engagement with feedback".

Although teachers usually invest a great deal of time and effort in giving students feedback, the students do not use that feedback because they have the impression that they only receive it at the end of the process, with the grade, and as such they sometimes do not understand its value or usefulness. "That's why we decided to study the characteristics that feedback needs to have in order to foster learning with the aim of designing better strategies," said Mayordomo.

As she explained, if feedback is to be truly useful, it must go beyond merely correcting what the student has done. It also has to help the student bridge the gap between what they know when the feedback is given and what they should know, or how they are doing the activity when it is given and how they should ultimately be doing it. For this reason, they not only need to be told how they are doing at that specific point in time, but must also be provided with instruments and resources to help them improve, and the student must understand the direction in which they need to go if this is to happen. It is vital to overcome a major difficulty in order to achieve this: feedback has traditionally been considered a one-way process – from the teacher to the student. However, it is essential that a dialogue takes place between the two parties involved, and that it happens while the activity is ongoing and not only at the end (e.g., by asking students to hand in a draft of the activity they are doing and providing them with feedback related to it).