One way in which this research is innovative is that, to study the factors that foster entrepreneurship, it took account of those that are both subjective (personal perceptions of one's entrepreneurial abilities) and objective (financial literacy, numeracy skills and risk assessment abilities). The result was that they identified three distinct groups of entrepreneurs, each with its own characteristics and differentiated by their abilities and motivations.

Those with greater financial skills and good self-efficacy tended to have more social motivations than those with poorer objective knowledge. Those with a good perception of their abilities but who did not score highly in terms of financial literacy and numeracy found more motivation in identifying market opportunities. Lastly, those with low levels of subjective skills and knowledge created businesses, above all, because they were in situations where there were points of reference, such as families or friends.

Contrary to the arguments of traditional theories, entrepreneurs are not driven solely by economic factors, rather, their motivations vary considerably and include aspects such as the lack of employment opportunities, dissatisfaction with their current jobs, a search for independence or a wish to cover a social need.

Ruiz-Dotras, E, Lladós-Masllorens, J. Entrepreneurial Self-efficacy and Financial and Calculation Skills Can Shape Different Profiles of Venture Intentions. The Journal of Entrepreneurship. 2022;31(1):153-183. DOI: 10.1177/09713557211069319.

