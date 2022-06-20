ISEA2022 reaffirms Barcelona's status as world capital of electronic art

Promoted by the UOC, ISEA2022 Barcelona , the 27th incarnation of the International Symposium on Electronic Art, has brought together a community of more than 750 experts in art, science and technology as well as the most avant-garde home-grown and international digital artists in four exhibitions which will continue to be on display over the coming weeks. At the same time, the public in both Barcelona and Catalonia as a whole has been invited to experience first-hand and even participate in a wide variety of activities, workshops, talks and performances, including the first drone show to be held in Barcelona.

Pau Alsina , the director of ISEA2022 Barcelona and a UOC faculty member, who for many years has focused his research on the intersections between art, science and technology, is proud to have been able to bring to Barcelona one of the world's most established events in this scope: "The ISEA has made Barcelona the absolute centre of electronic art and reaffirmed the city's leadership in the area of digital culture."

The symposium, whose main activities took place from 10 to 16 June, was an invitation to consider our world of "Possibles" through 140 presentations made by experts in the field, 45 institutional presentations, 40 talks given by artists, 23 screenings, 18 posters and demos, 16 round tables, 13 workshops and 13 performances, most of which were held at the CCCB, the symposium's epicentre, but also at other venues, including the MACBA and the Canòdrom.