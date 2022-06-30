The UOC is the highest rated online university in Spain

According to the CYD ranking for 2022 , which assesses Spanish universities based on a series of performance indicators, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is Spain's leading online university. This classification has given the UOC fourteen high-performance indicators, four more than it had a year ago, and places it ahead of the International University of La Rioja (UNIR), which has ten; the Valencian International University (VIU), which has nine; the National University of Distance Education (UNED), which has eight; Universidad Isabel I (UI1), which has six, and Madrid Open University (UDIMA), which has three. The UOC has obtained a total of 37 performance indicators in this ranking, which covers 79 universities in Spain, 28 fields of knowledge and 3,052 programmes.

Four of the fourteen high-performance indicators received by the UOC are in the field of knowledge transfer: in revenue from licenses, in revenue from continuing education, in the number of spin-offs and in publications with private companies. It has also obtained an average-performance indicator for private funds cleared, and two low-performance indicators for patents per faculty member and publications cited in patents. These results reflect the work done by the university in recent years to create closer ties of cooperation with businesses, other universities and R&D institutions, in line with the third objective that all universities must achieve: knowledge and technology transfer.

According to this ranking, the UOC has three high-performance indicators in the field of research. Specifically, it has green lights in highly-cited publications, in standardized impact of the publications and in research periods. It has also obtained average-performance indicators in external research funds cleared, external research funds attracted, publications per faculty member, interdisciplinary publications, and publications in open access. Finally, the UOC has obtained a low-performance indicator for post-doctoral fellowships.

research , which is conducted by over 500 researchers, 51 research groups, one E-learning Research programme, two research centres (the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute ( IN3) and the eHealth Center ) and one doctoral school. This accomplishment reflects the university's commitment to

The UOC has also obtained three other high-performance indicators in the area of teaching and learning. In specific terms, it obtained green lights for the success rate and the percentage of bachelor's degree and master's degree students from other autonomous communities.

For its international orientation, the UOC has received two high-performance indicators, one for foreign teaching staff and the other for doctoral theses by foreign students. It has also obtained average-performance indicators for internships abroad and international publications, and three low-performance indicators in bachelor's degrees taught in a foreign language, master's degrees taught in a foreign language, and student mobility.

The CYD ranking also assesses universities' contribution to regional development. In this area, the UOC has a high-performance indicator for regional publications and publications with businesses in the region, as well as low-performance indicators for internships with businesses in the region and regional business funds.