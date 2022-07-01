2. Lessons from the pandemic that can be applied to future crises

The responsibility for care has mainly fallen to women throughout the two years of the pandemic. First, they suffered an increase in their domestic responsibilities that, in many cases, affected their professional careers and both their physical and mental health. Additionally, many of the jobs with most exposure to COVID-19 (a good deal of them considered to be essential during the initial lockdowns) are predominantly done by women, such as those in the care and healthcare sectors or those dealing directly with the public.

"In many senses, women have been abandoned during the pandemic and this is having – and will continue to have for many years – consequences for their physical and mental health, as well as for child development," said Dahlen. "We have to be effective when learning lessons from the pandemic in order to deal with any new crises of this type that may come in the future, whether they are due to emerging diseases or the impact of climate change."

3. Digital health to close the access gap

Technology and mobile communications networks have facilitated a boom in digital and remote healthcare in recent years. These tools may allow us to broaden access to healthcare, reduce the costs of such access, close the gender gap and tackle inequality.

"Digital health has the potential to seriously increase people's ability to access healthcare while also reducing its cost," said Bichetero. "In any case, digital health should only be a means of reinforcing and expanding our healthcare systems, not a replacement for them. We shouldn't lose sight of the fact that the most important thing is to invest in healthcare workers and infrastructure."

The experts also agreed that the implementation of e-health also poses challenges that need to be addressed. For example, digital health could mean that families are saddled with paying for electronic devices and internet access, or it could accentuate digital skills gaps, running the risk of excluding more vulnerable sectors of society.

Moreover, reducing visual interaction and limiting micro-conversations may affect the level of trust generated between patients and healthcare professionals. Likewise, differences in the use that men and women make of the internet and other biases caused by socio-economic, geographic, age, gender and education level factors should be taken into account in the design and implementation of e-health interventions. Overcoming these gaps is a global challenge.

"Finally, in relation to digital health, we need to make a great effort to ensure the quality of the information available on the internet, to make sure it's scientifically correct," said Siwi. "It's also necessary to educate women and men so they can better discern the quality of information and improve their critical thinking, which will also help men recognize the burdens and barriers that affect women."

"Digital health, when it's people-centric, can help reduce the risks associated with inequality, but we must pay close attention to its social and healthcare implications in each context. The UOC is very happy to be able to run the eHealth Center. Universities play a fundamental role in leading scientific debate and research in such aspects," concluded Aymerich.

This webinar forms part of the framework of actions to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, which seeks to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages .

