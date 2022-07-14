About EduTECH Emprèn

EduTECH Emprèn supports entrepreneurs in developing their prototype or service, defining their business model, and launching companies or entrepreneurial ventures with high growth potential in the education and ICT sector. The programme includes 100 hours of online training in business management, innovation and technology, starting on 4 October and running for 10 weeks. Depending on the growth and maturity of the participating projects, the entrepreneurs may be offered individualized mentoring, delivered online through a virtual incubator, by experts from the UOC and other institutions in the sector.

EduTECH Emprèn is a UOC initiative promoted through the Hubbik platform, which is dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship, open innovation, support for the transfer of research results and collaboration among the entire UOC community. The programme is supported by the Government of Catalonia's Ministry of Business and Labour and is co-funded by the European Social Fund.

Furthermore, given that research and innovation in online learning is one of the UOC's strategic priorities, the programme is also able to benefit from use of the university's eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC).

EduTECH Emprèn is funding from the Catalan Ministry of Business and Labour and co-financing from the European Social Fund Plus.

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

The UOC's research is conducted by over 500 researchers and 51 research groups distributed between the university's seven faculties, the E-learning Research programme, and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The University also cultivates online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.