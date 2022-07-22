The content posted on social networks like Instagram and TikTok are usually deemed to be relatively trivial. However, a new trend in which users provide informal language learning videos may change that impression. Accounts such as @speakenglishnow on TikTok (with 372,400 followers) and @tita.english (126,000 followers), @pippi.english (209,000 followers) or @elprofeguiri (32,800 followers) on Instagram are just a few examples. The phenomenon has spread through videos that combine common features of social media with specific content on words and expressions or practical tips for language learning. Experts in language communication and learning at the UOC looked at the benefits and drawbacks.

Ferran Lalueza, a member of the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences at the UOC and an expert on social media, pointed out that we spend a lot of time on these platforms, and that means "we do more and more things on them". This could also include learning languages, "which is always unfinished business" for many people, and which social media can now make easier. In addition, he explained that the platforms themselves "proactively promote this type of content so as not to be perceived as a vacuous and addictive pastime that doesn't provide any value other than mere entertainment".